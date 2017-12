Queen Elizabeth II still knows how to move like a commoner.

Her Majesty has no shortage of transportation options at her disposal, but on Dec. 21, while en route to her Sandringham home for her annual Christmas break, the Queen rode London's underground -- as in the regular subway system.

Albanpix/Splash News

Talk about being one with the people!

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, were photographed hopping off the train at King's Lynn railway station. While riding the rail, the Queen donned a full-length royal purple coat and matching purple headscarf, perhaps even blending in with the other passengers.

Zak Hussein

Her Majesty kept it simple, only carrying a black purse. Prince Philip was seen carrying a book on Michelangelo.

Once at the Sandringham home, The Queen will of course spend time with her family, but she'll also spend time with her future family. Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle, is set to join the royal family for the festivities, which is a break from normal protocol.

Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan will join Harry at a church service on Christmas morning, and she'll later have lunch with the Queen and the family.

Typically, fiancé's are not allowed to take part in Christmas with the royal family. After Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William in 2010, she didn't join him for Christmas at Sandringham. According to People magazine, the Queen is changing her viewpoint though.

"It's her age," Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband & I, a new biography of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, told People. "She is easier-going. It's refreshing that [the royal family] is prepared to bend a bit."

A royal source also told the mag that the family is "much more enlightened now."