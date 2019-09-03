Salma Hayek got a whole lot of sugar on her 53rd birthday!

The actress celebrated her big day on Monday, and she let her Instagram followers in on the party, even sharing a video of her face getting shoved into a birthday cake. Her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, did the honors.

"I love this Mexican tradition, but the best part is the kiss," she captioned a video from dinner that shows the friends encouraging François to push her face into the icing. The two shared a kiss after the tradition.

Salma was clearly not bothered by her suddenly frosted face, adding, "[Thank you, my love]… you're the best."

In a video posted earlier in the day, Salma reveled in the excitement of the evening, singing along to a Mariachi band. Salma has showed off her vocal chops before, as she sung in 2002's "Frida."

"What a better way to celebrate my birthday, than with family, friends, good weather in London, with an all female Mariachi band, lots of tequila, wine, delicious food, love, dancing and singing badly in memory of #fridakhalo and #chavelavargas," she wrote alongside the video.

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" actress thanked her friends and family for an "unforgettable night."

Just prior to the birthday bash, Salma showed off her bikini'd birthday body, proving she's aging gracefully.

"Yes, tomorrow I'm 53," she wrote, adding, "So!?"

Many of her A-list pals marveled at her enviable body.

"It never looked so good!!!!!," Lenny Kravitz wrote.

Alicia Keys and Cindy Crawford both commented with fire emojis.

Zoe Saldana wrote, "Wowowowow."