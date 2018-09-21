Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As far as birthday gifts go, this one was a cut above the rest.

On Sept. 21, Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, turned 11 years old, and she celebrated by cutting her famous mother's hair. Salma even posted a video of the snipping to her Instagram, along with a sweet message to her mini-me.

"Happy birthday Valentina," the 52-year-old actress wrote. "You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself."

In the video, Valentina is seen cutting and styling her mom's hair. The video, which features The Foundations' 1968 hit "Build Me Up Buttercup" playing throughout, starts out with Salma in the tub wearing a bathrobe.

The birthday video was filmed and edited by Bu Cuaron, the 14-year-old daughter of director Alfonso Cuaron.

Earlier on Friday, Salma shared an older family photo showing Valentina, her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and his children from a previous relationship.

"They grow so fast," she said.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Last year, in an interview with Hello!, Salma said she raises her daughter differently than her mother raised her, partially because Valentina is "growing up in different circumstances."

"I don't say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different," Salma said. "What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don't pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite."

"Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn't have stage fright on camera. In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light," she continued. "Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!"