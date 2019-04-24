Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam Smith has canceled his upcoming performance at the Billboard Music Awards due to vocal strain.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest," a statement on Smith's Twitter read on Wednesday. "Regrettably this means he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week. We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health."

Sam was scheduled to perform with former Fifth Harmony member Normani. He was also scheduled to perform several concerts in Cape Town, South Africa last week, but had to cancel midway through his first show.

"Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance," entertainment company BIG Concerts said on Twitter on April 16.

Last year, the singer canceled a separate Las Vegas performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival due to a "vocal emergency."