There's an early contender for most awkward interview of the year.

On Friday, Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly chatted with Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy about their new film, "Glass," and it was just painful. Twitter also noticed the awkwardness, equally distributing blame to the actors and the media personality.

The uncomfortable exchange began when the stars were asked if they needed to see "Unbreakable" and "Split" before watching "Glass," as they were the two movies that preceded the new film.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Samuel plainly answered, "No." He then laughed while adding, "It's a wonderful standalone piece."

Lorraine, trying to agree, said, "I've seen the other two movies so I got a lot more out of it as well. So it's maybe not a bad idea before you see this one to make sure you've seen the other two."

Samuel replied, "Not a bad idea, but not necessary."

James, perhaps sensing the oddness, added, "You could watch them on a marathon though which is quite a nice thing to do."

REX/Shutterstock

Samuel then jumped in, "Or you could watch them in any order you want and make what you want of it."

The short and bizarre exchanges continued.

At one point, Lorraine applauded the men for having "no vanity" with their appearance, praising them for not caring how "bad" they look in a role.

"Is she talking to me or you?" Samuel giggled while looking at James. "You're talking about our dual commitment to how we don't care about how we look."

James added, "Thanks love. We've only got a good sense of humor, that's why we've got so much love in our lives."

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

As the cringeworthy chat was ending, the TV host marveled at Samuel's age, saying she couldn't believe he was 70 years old, having celebrated the milestone three weeks ago.

"I don't believe it either," he said. "Thank you. I'm not sure what that means. But OK, thank you."

Twitter quickly commented on the interview.

"Thank god that conversation is over. Even my dogs were cringing," one person wrote. Another added, "This is buttock clenchingly awful."

Some blasted Lorranie for her interview skills. Others, meanwhile, blamed the stars, saying they were "deliberately being difficult."