Ever since Sara Haines welcomed her third baby last summer, she's been hounded by Twitter trolls over her appearance and continuously asked if she's pregnant again. She's now clapping back.

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

"I've had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all," she tweeted. "It's NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant. It's a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on. It is also flat out body shaming when you say someone looks pregnant. #bebetter #liftwomenup."

One follower replied by claiming it was "not shaming," adding, "Well Sara you looked pregnant in that purple dress you wore at the wedding."

"Thank you for proving my point," the "Strahan, Sara & Keke" co-anchor wrote back. "People come in a variety of shapes & sizes. Some people have conditions where their stomachs swell. Some people fight so hard to have a baby & stay quiet to protect themselves on their journey. Just sad!"

Another Twitter user commented, "How sad. It used to be a compliment." Sara replied, "Trust me, it was never a compliment when someone WASN'T pregnant."

Yet another follower told Sara she shouldn't take it as an "insult" if people think she's pregnant.

"I am so blessed to have had 3 babies, but so many women struggle," she wrote back. "People asking that can be heartbreaking for them. It's really no one's business until someone shares it."