Former vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, is fully onboard with her daughter's joining of MTV's cast of "Teen Mom OG," calling Bristol Palin a "great messenger" of perseverance.

The ex-governor of Alaska spoke to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, not long after Bristol, who was 17 when she got pregnant with the first of three children, confirmed reports she would be part of the reality TV show.

"Yeah, Bristol's gonna be a great messenger for kind of overcoming a little bit of challenge and doing well in life," Sarah told TMZ. "The girls, my daughters, have been telling me who all the characters are, kinda trying to catch up, but my daughters—Bristol and Willow and Piper—they all have great respect for some of the girls who have really overcome some obstacles and done well with their children."

Bristol joins cast members Maci Bookout McKinney, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Amber Portwood for the eighth season of the show this fall, following the exit of Farrah Abraham.

When asked about her daughter being part of the whole fame reality star thing, Palin added, "Heck no, we're not doing the reality star type thing…[Bristol] sees this as a venue, as a forum for good, to help people in a hurtin' world so I encourage her to do this. I support her doing this and I'm proud of her."