Sarah Paulson is an openly unabashed fan of the "Real Housewives," but she's opening up about one of the franchise's biggest star's alleged nastier side.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

While chatting with Vanity Fair, Sarah was asked about her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump leaving the reality TV series, and the "American Horror Story" actress didn't exactly mince words.

"I don't want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won't miss her," she said. "I'll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won't miss her."

BKNY / BACKGRID

Why the hostility? Apparently the women ran into each other once, and the meeting left a lot to be desired

"I met her once at a party and she wasn't that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that?," Sarah said. "She wasn't that nice."

While continuing to gush about the "Housewives," Sarah predicted that Bethenny Frankel's departure from the "Real Housewives of New York" won't spell doom for the Bravo show.

"I think the star of 'The Real Housewives' is the franchise itself, so I think it will survive without her, yes," Sarah dished. "Although I personally will miss her. I'd like them to bring back Jill Zarin though.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Asked if she would ever consider joining "Housewives" if her career were ever to plateau, Sarah quickly indicated she would jump at the chance.

"New York. New York is my number one," she said. "It's my OG as the kids say," adding that her tagline would the same as her Twitter tagline: "Always hungry."