Super-short hair, don't care.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley took her already cropped hairstyle even shorter and shared the result -- a new ultra-blond pixie cut -- on Instagram on Oct. 15.

"Ladies...do what YOU want to do. Don't base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It's our world and they just live in it 😉 ," she captioned a playful shot in which she's clearly feeling herself thanks to her new cut and fresh color, which she credited to celebrity hairstylists José Eber and Shannon Plunk.

Savannah also posted a quote from Rihanna alongside the pic: "'There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.' —Rihanna"

While celebrity friends took to the comments to gush about Savannah's new 'do -- country music singer Raelynn called her a "HOTTIE" and reality TV star Brielle Biermann declared "💕❣️🌟confidence looks great on you!!😻💓✨," Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley, felt the need to rib her.

"I'm not sure what I'm concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel," he wrote in the comments, referring to the black-and-white button-down shirt she's wearing over a Gucci tee on Instagram.

Savannah then posted another pic of her haircut from a different angle, captioning it, "Anddddd....another one. Just so the haters can take a closer look 😉😘 ."

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a note from a cancer survivor who said she felt empowered after seeing Savannah's short, cropped 'do. "And this is why I do the things that I do," she wrote. "I was on the fence about this cut but I wanted to show myself that I had the courage to do it and I wanted to inspire others... God is good."