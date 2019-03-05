"School of Rock" star Joey Gaydos Jr. is facing four felony charges for allegedly stealing guitars in Florida.

TMZ reported that Joey, who played the lead guitarist in the 2003 film opposite Jack Black, has been arrested four times within the past five weeks for heisting a few guitars and an amplifier. He's now facing charges of larceny and grand theft.

Police claim Joey, 27, went into several music stores and asked to test out guitars. He would then leave with them and try to sell them off to area pawn shops, police claim.

The alleged string of thefts began when authorities said Joey lifted an $800 Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy. He also allegedly took a $700 Fender Stratocaster and a $1,900 Gibson Les Paul gold top. He later stole an amplifier, police claim.

TMZ noted that Joey "confessed and blamed a drug problem."

In his recent court date, though, he pleaded not guilty in the theft of the guitars, but has yet to enter a plea in the amplifier case.