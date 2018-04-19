Scott Baio and his wife, Renee, are ready to help their fellow neighbors in time of dire need.

The couple received training on how to deal with fires, earthquakes and even terrorist attacks, according to The Blast. Scott and Renee told the website they decided to become community emergency response team (CERT) members after their daughter's Los Angeles-area school was threatened by wildfires, and after seeing the devastation from mudslides in nearby Santa Barbara earlier this year.

Apparently, the "Happy Days" star's home owners association wanted a dozen people to be CERT trained.

The Blast said that the training was done in seven 2-hour classes held at on the Los Angeles Police Department offices. Scott, Renee and their 10-year-old daughter Bailey attended.

The three learned how to triage injuries after an accident, light search and rescue, team organization and basic medical procedures like executing a tourniquet, The Blast said. There was also some training pegged to active shooter or terrorism incidents.

He even claimed his CERT training was already put to good use recently when he was at a restaurant an a man collapsed. Scott said he immediately responded, and the man turned out to be fine.