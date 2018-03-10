Scott Baio's wife Renee has revealed that there are many health challenges that lie ahead for her.

Renee, 45, tweeted on March 10 that she was diagnosed with Microvascular Brain Disease four months ago. The reveal was in response to a Twitter follower asking her for a health update.

"Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease," tweeted Renee.

Scott then took to Twitter to confirm his wife's sad words, writing, "Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio"

Microvascular Ischemic Disease occurs when there are small changes to small blood vessels in the brain. As with the kidney, "the development of cerebral microvascular disease may impair autoregulation and increase the risk of stroke and vascular dementia."

The "Happy Days" star told The Blast how his wife of 11 years "was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in '92 due to a jet ski accident. We don't know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this."

He added: "All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression-free and anxiety-free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night. This new disease can cause strokes and dementia."

Scott and Renee were married in 2007 and had daughter Bailey barely two months later. Soon after her birth, Baily was incorrectly diagnosed with a metabolic disorder called GA-1. The Baios are the founders of the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation, a non-profit for special needs children.

Years before Bailey's birth, Renee was fighting the early stages of breast cancer -- because of this, she had three lumpectomies. All were successful.