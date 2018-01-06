It can be difficult, even for reality TV professional Scott Disick, when it comes to hiding jealousy.

The 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reportedly couldn't hold his temper when his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, began talking to her former fling, reports E! News.

The pair was getting their party on in ritzy Aspen, Colorado over the New Year's weekend when they bumped into British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, whom Richie briefly hung out with a bit back --as an insider told E! how they were "never a couple" but enjoyed "spending time together."

The source added: "[They] were never exclusive. Lewis thought she was a cool girl. Lewis and Sofia are still good friends. They are all adults."

But, according to the insider, Scott did not appreciate their interaction and ended up losing his temper momentarily.

"Scott got frustrated that they ran into Lewis over the weekend, and that it was unexpected," a separate source told E! "He doesn't like surprises and reacts aggressively in situations like that. This isn't the first time that Scott has lost it for a minute."

The source went on to say that after dating Scott for so many months now, Richie apparently "knows how to handle him," and managed to "calm him down."

"Everything is fine between the two now," the E! source continued. "They will get in small fights and are over it within a few minutes. Sofia is definitely a good match for him because she understands him and puts up with his behavior in moments like this."

Another source conquered, noting that young Richie handled it all and was very "mature."

"Scott gets insanely jealous of all kinds of things and has trouble controlling his emotions," the insider explained. "He overreacted and got upset over Sofia saying hello to Lewis. He had no problem letting Sofia know he didn't like it. She handled it very maturely and tried to respect his feelings. She knows how to deal with Scott and diffused the situation."

Now that this little bump in the road is behind them, the couple are heading into 2018 with a clean slate.

"Things are going well with Sofia and Scott," the insider added. "She is really happy with him. They have little tiffs and moments of bickering, but overall things are great at the moment."