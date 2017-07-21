"American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery was cited for trying to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at a North Carolina airport, it was reported on July 21.

The incident actually occurred on July 13 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Invision/AP

The News & Observer reported that Scotty, who appeared on Season 10 of "Idol," told airport police that he was at a firing range before heading to the airport and forgot to remove the loaded weapon from his backpack. In his bag: a black, 9 mm, Smith & Wesson handgun, with five bullets in it, and two boxes of ammo that contained 63 bullets.

The country singer was cited for a misdemeanor violation for trying to carry the firearm through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it.

Scotty reportedly does have a concealed weapons license.

Rex USA

Scotty has had a long, scary history with firearms. In 2014, he and three of his friends were robbed at gunpoint with a pistol and assault rifle inside of a Raleigh home. Last year, Mikkail Jamal Shaw was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the home invasion.

In a 2014 interview with The News & Observer, the singer said he not only got an enhanced security system at his house, but he also developed a "higher level of alert" in general after the robbery.

Invision/AP

At the time, he felt that his tour bus was a safe haven.

"My bus would not be the bus to rob," he said at the time. "I've got guys that are always equipped to make stuff happen. And one of the guys is like a black belt in every martial arts you can think of."