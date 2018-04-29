Kelly Clarkson has a new look -- and she's not just a little blonder!

The pop star stepped out with some brand-new bangs on April 27 at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's 23rd annual Taste for a Cure benefit, where she helped honor NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy by taking the stage to perform a few of her songs.

Craig 'CraSH' Hattori/imageSPACE/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

The "The Voice" coach freshened up her look with some fringe and a made the change to a lighter shade of blonde just a day or two earlier -- her hair was still long and layered when she posed backstage on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on April 25.

On Friday, however, she stepped out looking slim and sophisticated in a black dress by Elie Saab, matching opaque tights and Alice and Olivia heels and took the opportunity to also show off her new bangs by wearing her hair in a polished bun.

Hair guru Robert Ramos styled Kelly's new tresses for the benefit. "Glammed our beauty @kellyclarkson tonight for the charity event," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her great new look.

Craig 'CraSH' Hattori/imageSPACE/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly loves changing up her hair. "People keep asking me if I am having more fun, being blonde, but I always have fun! Whether I'm blonde, redhead, or brunette! I always have fun, dammit!" she told Us Weekly a few years ago.

The benefit was hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Celebrity attendees included "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell and "American Ninja Warrior" co-hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman.

Kelly closed the evening with a three-song set, Variety reports, that included her new single, "I Don't Think About You," as well as her high-energy hit "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."