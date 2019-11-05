A few weeks ahead of the six-year anniversary of Paul Walker's tragic death, Vin Diesel is honoring his late "Fast & Furious" franchise co-star's daughter on a milestone birthday.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

On Nov. 4, Vin posted a photo of Paul's only child, Meadow Walker, on Instagram and captioned it with a loving message. "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow!" he wrote. "I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

It appears that Vin's youngest child, 4-year-old Pauline -- who's named after Paul -- is in the photo with Meadow.

Meadow hit Vin back in the comments, referencing all of Vin's children: "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you ❤️."

Meadow marked her big birthday on her own Instagram page with a simple post from Japan, where she celebrated with friends. "21 in Tokyo💕💕🦋🦋," she captioned a headshot. She also shared images from Japan on her Instagram Story.

Vin -- who's also dad to daughter Hania, 11, and son Vincent, about 9, with model Paloma Jimenez -- has maintained a close relationship with Meadow since her dad's death at 40 in a fiery car accident on Nov. 30, 2016.

In August, Meadow shared an Instagram pic of herself hugging Hania, captioning it, "with my angel."