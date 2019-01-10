"Seinfeld" star Jerry Stiller was hospitalized in New York City late Wednesday night after suffering from a medical "episode."

The 91-year-old is now stable and recovering, according to the New York Post.

The father of Ben Stiller is expected to be released and return home before Saturday.

"He had some sort of episode and they wanted to be cautious," a source said, countering a report that Jerry had a stroke. "There's no evidence of a stroke."

Jerry has had a long history on screen, but he's best known for playing George Costanza's father on "Seinfeld." He also appeared in "The King of Queens" and opposite his son in "Zoolander."

The veteran actor's wife, Anne Meara, passed away in 2015 at the age of 85. Jerry and Anne shared children Ben and Amy.