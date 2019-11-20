Selena Gomez can't seem to stop hanging out in the record studio, and she acknowledges that it's bound to leave her record label scratching its head.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The pop star has previously said that her new album is all-but finished. So why is she still in the recording studio with Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Tranter? Good question.

"Another dream team session," Selena captioned a video posted to her Instagram Story. "We should probably stop though … I'm just confusing my label now."

The video came just a few days after the singer shared an Instagram photo from the recording studio.

"Well ... Still here," she captioned the snap showing her comfortably sitting on the floor.

Earlier in the summer Selena noted that she had to finish a few minor things on album, but said it was essentially ready.

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. "And it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."

Since that interview, Selena has released "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." In her "Tonight Show" interview, she was largely mum on details of the album.

"There's always going to be a sense of strong pop," she said. "It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music. It's just live in that world and mellow."