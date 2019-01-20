"America's Got Talent" could be getting a new look.

Page Six reported that a major shakeup is being discussed, and Simon Cowell could be the only one left unscathed.

NBC/Photofest

"The word on the street is they are replacing all 'AGT' judges except Simon," a source said. "It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it's everyone. Tyra [Banks] is gone."

However, a second source countered the claims.

"It's inaccurate," the source said. "The brand is extending, and is doing phenomenally well."

The first source said, "There hasn't been much buzz about who's replacing them . . . Simon's ready for new judges."

If something were to happen, the plan would be executed quickly.

Scott Kirkland / REX/Shutterstock

Late last year, Page Six reported that Tyra was leaving the show after two seasons. Us Weekly later confirmed the report, indicating that the model wants to act and produce more.