Shannen Doherty's husband is being sued by a travel agency who claims he skipped out on paying a $10,000 bill for a trip to Peru.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, Kurt Iswarienko hired a Manhattan-based company called The Adventure Traveler for a last-minute Peruvian getaway last December for himself and the "90210" actress. Because the trip was booked so last minute the company decided to invoice the couple once the trip was completed, which is not typical of how it does business.

"Due to the fact that the Peru trip was planned two days before defendant and his wife left for the trip, and was continually planned while they were away, the invoice was sent to defendant upon his return," the lawsuit says. "Plaintiff attempted to resolve this dispute with defendant outside of the courtroom; however, such efforts were to no avail."

The Adventure Traveler claims that Shannen's photographer hubby plopped down a $5,000 deposit, but still owes $9,786. Part of that tally allegedly includes a $450 "surfing host" and a $350 "private guided excursion to Machu Picchu."

"[Shannen's hubby] never contested [the] invoice but rather noted his happiness with the trip through several text messages including a message received on January 2, 2018, upon his return from the Peru trip," the lawsuit says.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The luxury travel agency itemized the cost of the services that it claims Shannen and Kurt used.

Court docs claims that, among other things, the couple owes $1,500 for "customized itinerary planning," and $1,056 for a two-night stay at Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba hotel in the Sacred Valley of the Incas.