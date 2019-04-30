Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend by hosting her own… "funeral."

On Monday, the entrepreneur posted a photo to Instagram showing her lying in a coffin in a red dress. Next to her was a cardboard cutout of her Barbara dressed as a nun. Meanwhile, flowers lined the top of the coffin and floral arrangement accompanied both sides of the coffin.

"And you thought she was dead…," Barbara captioned the photo.

Page Six said the "funeral" took place at Barbara's New York City penthouse and after guests arrived, the birthday girl leapt out of the box and began dancing around the room.

Barbara's "Shark Tank" co-stars Daymond John and Mark Cuban attended, prompting Mark to call the party "creepy" on his Instagram Story.

Daymond posted a photo from the party, too.

"What a surprising Saturday!!!," he wrote, joking, "Have a great sleep @barbaracorcoran."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to Page Six, Barbara hired a professional tango dancer for the evening and told everyone that the dress code was "tango."

A cake was later served that showed a plastic doll being eaten by a shark.