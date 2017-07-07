Now that's a body of work!

Sharon Stone took to Instagram this week to show off her impressive body in a barely-there sky blue bikini, and she got rave reviews.

Many of her nearly 400,000 followers couldn't help but comment on the 59-year-old actress' fit physique.

Summer attitude.

"Awesome and smokin' hot," one person said. "You look amazing," another commented. Many others simply said "beautiful" and others said they were "speechless."

In the image, Sharon lays down on the ground and looks up at the camera.

"Summer attitude," she captioned the image.

This is hardly the first time the acting legend has showed off her body in a bikini. In April she rocked a multicolored two-piece bikini in a fun Instagram video.

In July 2016 she also shared an image of her rocking a bikini in a pool.

"It's so hot today! #summer16 #staycool," she captioned the shot.

The actress has a busy year ahead of her and has a reported five films on the horizon. It looks like she's certainly up for the challenge.