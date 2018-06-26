Just one day after his death, a memorial dedicated to "Pawn Stars" patriarch Richard Harrison, aka "The Old Man," has been erected inside the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Richard passed away on June 25 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

REX/Shutterstock

Almost immediately, fans from all walks of life began sending flowers and well wishes to the "Pawn Stars" family.

Rick Harrison, the Old Man's son, shared an image from inside the Las Vegas-based pawn shop that shows a makeshift shrine to its late founder.

According to TMZ, the memorial includes The Old Man's signature chair, hat and coffee cup. There are also images of him and a life-sized cutout. Rick said the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team dropped off flowers, as well.

"Thank you @GoldenKnights for the beautiful flowers in memory of my dad aka The Old Man," Rick said. "He was our Golden Knight for sure."

Russell Crowe even tweeted his condolences, writing, "Just heard about Richard Harrison aka 'the old man' from Just @pawnstars . RIP. My condolences to the Harrison family . Thanks for all the hours of entertainment Richard, my sons and I will miss you."

In addition to Russell, Rick Harrison said a number of high-profile people have reached out to him to express their condolences.