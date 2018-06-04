Simon Cowell is one of the more disconnected celebrities in Hollywood, and he's happier because of it.

The "Americas Got Talent" judge turned off his cell phone 10 months ago, and he's showing no signs of looking back.

"I literally have not been on my phone for 10 months," he told the Daily Mail.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The TV personality said his phone was too distracting and time-consuming. He's now living a far more peaceful life.

"The difference it made was that I became more aware of the people around me and way more focused," he said. "The thing I get irritated with is when you have a meeting everyone's on their phone - and I was probably in that place too. You can't concentrate."

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Without his cell, his mind is in a better place, he says.

"It has been good for my mental health," he said. "It's a very strange experience but it really is good for you and it has absolutely made me happier."

Simon isn't the only top name to rid himself of a cell phone. Ed Sheeran famously ditched his phone a few years ago and now only works off of email.

"It's so much less stress," Ed told Ellen DeGeneres last year. "I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff."