Sinéad O'Connor has reportedly been hospitalized several days after recording a video saying she was suicidal, depressed and living in a motel in New Jersey.

Carlo Darvinci / Splash News

Radar Online reported on Aug. 9 that the South Hackensack Police Department was called to the local Travelodge motel after someone saw the disturbing video.

"My officers went over there after receiving a call about a video and a woman in distress," Captain Robert Kaiser told Radar. "We saw the video and realized that was our motel. So we went over to the motel to check on her. At that point she was gone and we never made direct contact with her."

He added, "We heard that she has since been checked into a hospital, and we have made periodic checks throughout since."

WENN

The report states that two men were seen speaking to Sinead about checking into a psychiatric facility for evaluation. The report implies that she heeded their suggestion. Her return to the motel is up in the air, but the option remains.

"Her car is still there and can be, because she is paid up over the next 30 days at that motel," the police captain said.

Fans have actually been showing up to the motel to give the "Nothing Compares 2 U" food and flowers, Radar said. All of them have supposedly been turned away since she's no longer at the Travelodge.

WENN

In her weeping 12-minute video last week, Sinéad said, "I'm all by myself. And there's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I'm his hero, and that's about the only... thing keeping me alive at the moment, the fact that I'm his bloody hero, and that's kind of pathetic."

The troubled singer added that she is fighting to stay alive because "I love the people that are going this to me. I'm not staying alive for me. If it was for me, I'd be gone."

She also said she made the video for others who are mentally ill. "The people who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on earth," she said. "We can't take of ourselves."

On Aug. 7, four days after the video was posted, a Facebook message appeared on Sinéad's official page in which fans were assured that she is "safe" and "not suicidal."