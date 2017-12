Singer Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, posted a heartbreaking Christmas video of the fallen star for family, friends and fans to remember him on the holidays. This is the the first holiday without the former Soundgarden lead, as he was found dead after taking his own life in a Detroit hotel room in May 18, 2017, leaving behind a wife and three kids. He was 52.

The sad piece, which was a video made for his son Christopher's school, begins with the rocker and his boy on his lap talking about their favorite Christmas things, like visiting their house in Rome, Italy, as well as celebrating the young boy's birthday. It then switches to various moments of Chris and his family together backed by holiday piano music.

Vicky, Cornell's wife of 13 years, captions the tweet: "Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. - VC."

When Vicky sat down with People magazine the month after Chris' suicide, she explained. "My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm," adding, "This was not a depressed man—it wasn't like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction."