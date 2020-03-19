Singer Duffy, known for her 2008 song "Mercy," is speaking out on Instagram for the first time since revealing she was drugged and held captive.

On Thursday, Duffy shared what appears to be a letter to English radio DJ Jo Whiley. In the letter she notes that she recorded a new song.

"Hope you are well and keeping safe," she wrote. "Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer."

Last month, Duffy revealed on Instagram that she had been drugged, raped and held captive.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived."

She added, "The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Duffy, whose caption accompanied a photo of herself wearing a dress and sitting on the floor, said she tried to do a spoken interview to detail her experience, but noted that "it's harder than I thought."

The singer decided to presumably send a song to the English DJ to try and help "lift spirits" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won't be mad, they are lovely people," she said. "So here's a song … here's 'Something Beautiful'. It's just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits."

She added, "I don't plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown."