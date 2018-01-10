Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle are doing just fine, despite rumors to the contrary.

Earlier in the week, unfounded reports said that the duo was on rocks.

Gri/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Jionni never goes out with her and she seems to be going out a lot," a source told Radar Online. "He can't say he has to take care of the kids cause they live a few minutes away from his entire family."

Snooki man, though, furiously fired back at the report.

#IamWhoIam A post shared by Jionni LaValle (@jlavalle5) on Jan 9, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

"Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it," he wrote on Instagram. "Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Beng [sic] a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up."

He continued, "I own my own business and work hard at it, that's what I do. My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that's what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show …I got your back!!! God Bless Yas."

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Snooki responded to his post with praise.

"I love you beyond words & so lucky to have you," she wrote. "As long as we know what we have, screw everybody else. You're my world!"

Snooki and Jionni were married in 2014 and have two children, Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3.