Sofia Richie made more money with a flick of a finger than most people make in a year.

On May 6, the 19-year-old model posted an image to Instagram that simply showed her sitting on a flight of stairs while wearing UGG shoes.

"Happy Sunday! @ugg," she captioned the photo, shared with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

Well, according to the MailOnline, the teen pocketed $100,000 for that post. Sofia couldn't even mask that fact that the post was an advertisement, as the words "Paid partnership with ugg" were printed under her name.

It's nothing new for celebrities to earn big money for their posts. In fact, Sofia isn't even close to being the biggest Instagram earner (although we shouldn't discount that a teenager got $100,000 for one Instagram post).

A 2017 report from High Snobiety said Selena Gomez gets the most money for a most, pocketing $543,000 for each product post. Kim Kardashian West reportedly makes about $500,000 a post. International soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo takes home a cool $400,000 with a plug.

It's not known how much Sofia's boyfriend, Scott Disick, makes for a post, but he reportedly pockets up to $40,000 for nightclub appearances.