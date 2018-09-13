Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While they're both total beauties, Sofia Vergara and her "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen don't look much alike.

But, brunette Sofia made her social media followers do a major double take with a new throwback picture that totally channeled her blond pal.

On Sept. 13, she shared an old-school pic from a photoshoot when she was just 11 years old, and it's simply hard to deny how much she looks like Julie back then, especially with lighter locks.

"#tbt first photoshoot in Barranquilla when I was 11😎 #the80s," Sofia captioned the post.

Many of the Colombian star's 14.8 million Instagram quickly noticed the uncanny similarities.

"OMG! You look Just like Julie Bowen in this Picture," one fan wrote.

Another added, "This is crazy but I think you look like a young @itsjuliebowen. Am I the only [one] seeing the slight resemblance? Yes?"

Some users made references to the ladies' characters on "Modern Family." Sofia plays the spicy stepmother to Julie's Claire Dunphy.

"You look like your step daughter Claire hahahaha," another of Sofia's followers joked.

Sofia, 47, and Julie, 48, have worked together on the award-winning ensemble comedy since its inception in 2009.

The 10th, and possibly final, season of "Modern Family" is set to air on Sept. 26.