Sofia Vergara has met with NBC about potentially filing one of the two vacant seats on the reality series "America's Got Talent," according to a new report.

TMZ said the actress met with "AGT" brass on Wednesday for two hours, but the meeting also included some of NBC's top decision makers. The report indicated that "AGT" was "top of mind," but noted that the network sees Sofia as a "global star" and wanted to meet with her about several other potential concepts, including a Spanish language project.

"Modern Family," which Sofia has starred in for 11 seasons, is ending, so NBC reportedly feels like this is perfect time to go into business with Sofia.

The alleged meeting comes after both Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were not invited back as judges on "AGT." According to reports, Gabrielle feels that she was fired because she complained about the behavior on the set — she was particularly rankled by Simon Cowell's apparent penchant for smoking indoors and a joke Jay Leno supposedly made that she perceived as racist.

Variety said Gabrielle had "complaints of toxic culture on set." Deadline claimed Gabrielle had raised her concerns and urged others within the show to speak with NBC's human resources department, but nothing ever came of it.

Earlier this month NBC announced it would be opening an investigation into the reality TV competition.

On Dec. 4, the actress tweeted that she and NBC had a "productive" five-hour meeting about her ousting.

"I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change," she said. NBC said in a statement that the "initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution."