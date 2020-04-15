Sofia Vergara's taking it back -- way back.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The "Modern Family" alum headed to Instagram on April 14 to post a lengthy clip of herself walking in the ocean in a yellow bikini while hosting her old Spanish-language travel show, "Fuera de Serie," which ran from 1995 to 1998.

"#tb Fuera de Serie!!! Con @fioreoficial ❤️❤️❤️ The 90's😂😂😂," the Colombian beauty captioned the clip, which also features footage with her co-host, Fernando Fiore.

Sofia, who's 47 now, would have been in her early-to-mid 20s at the time. In the bikini footage, she touts some of El Salvador's best beaches and explains how the water there remains warm enough to enjoy all year DailyMail.com reports.

In more footage from the travel show that follows the beach shots, Sofia -- in a safari hat -- and Fernando can be seen at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida. In that part the clip, Sofia jokes with viewers, telling them she and her co-host are on safari in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she's going to meet Tarzan, People.com reported.

The throwback post comes a week after Sofia shared a slideshow of pics of herself -- wearing a bikini and a uniform -- during high school in Colombia. "Senior year ❤️ seniors 90' Barranquilla," she captioned the shots.

The new "America's Got Talent" judge has been keeping her Instagram interesting while stuck at home following Los Angeles's stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, she shared a photo with TV husband Ed O'Neill to wish him a happy 74th birthday. One day earlier, she posted a slideshow of photos of her family's dogs -- her Chihuahua rescue, Bubbles Manganiello, and son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's Chihuahua rescue, Baguette Gonzalez -- to mark National Pet Day.

Sofia, who's using social media to urge fans to send in audition tapes for season 15 of "AGT," which will air after the COVID-19 health crisis has abated, also recently shared images of her family making arroz con leche and doing enormous puzzles.

Sofia's husband, actor Joe Manganiello, has also posted some love for their dog, sharing an Instagram photo of Bubbles in her Easter dress.