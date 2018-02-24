"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner partied like a rock, err, TV star on Feb. 21, with her "soulmate" Blair Noel Croce.

Turner, 22, and her gal pal went to Lower East Side club the Box, where the party kept going until the early hours, according to Page Six.

"She and her girlfriend wore Southwest Airlines maintenance overalls and danced for hours. Her [fiancé Joe] Jonas was out of town, but his brother [Kevin] was there," an inside source told Page Six.

The rumor mill also has it that mega-movie stars Jude Law and Michael K. Williams were part of the birthday festivities.

"Always teetering on the edge @blairnoel Thanks to my NYC homies for making my 22nd birthday a real banger," Turner captioned on Instagram next to a photo of the two dancing on a table in blue airline jumpsuits.

Croce also posted to her social media of the pair posing in the jumpsuits rocking big red sunglasses: "The condiments strike again. Happy bday to my soulmate @sophiet 🎂"

REX/Shutterstock

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones," is no doubt preparing for the eighth and final season of the hit show, due out in 2019.