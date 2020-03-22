The coronavirus pandemic isn't a game for Sophie Turner, and she wishes everyone would take it seriously, including Evangeline Lilly.

The pregnant "Game of Thrones" star appeared to shade her fellow actress over the weekend for the Marvel star's comments of valuing her "freedom" amid the crisis.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"Stay inside," Sophie said in the video, in which she was flanked by her husband, Joe Jonas. "Don't be f-king stupid. Even if you count your 'freedom' over … your health."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp" actress caught flak last week after she said she had no plans to self-quarantine, despite living with her father who has a compromised immune system, as he's battling stage 4 leukemia.

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual," she captioned a snap of a cup of tea.

Fans immediately told the "Lost" star the pandemic wasn't "business as usual" and urged her to be more socially responsible.

"I am also immune compromised at the moment," Evangeline responded to a fan. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

According to Page Six, Evangeline has downplayed the severity of COVID-19, calling it a "respiratory flu."

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she responded in another comment. "It's unnerving…Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."