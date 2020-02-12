Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to be parents, according to multiple reports.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording A

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source told JustJared, who broke the news. A second source said the couple knew they were expecting their first child when they attended the 2020 Grammys, where the Jonas Brothers performed "What A Man Gotta Do."

"Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body," a second source told JustJared.

Us Weekly later confirmed the pregnancy news.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The singer and "Game of Thrones" star have been together since late 2016. In May 2019, they shocked the pop culture world when they got married in Las Vegas following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards. They had a second ceremony in France a month later.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," the 23-year-old actress told Glamour recently. "A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am—and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Congrats!