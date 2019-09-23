Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it came to Sophie Turner's Emmy's jewelry, it wasn't a game!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The actress stepped onto the red carpet on Sunday donning a custom blush Louis Vuitton dress, but it was her bling that shined bright like a diamond … actually 900 diamonds, to be precise.

According to Vogue, the Louis Vuitton necklace, dubbed the L'Amure necklace, was made of white gold, 640 diamonds and 305 baguette-cut diamonds. It took over 1,175 hours of work to complete.

Sophie was the first celebrity to wear a piece of jewelry from Louis Vuitton's high jewelry collection.

"The design is inspired by medieval armor," Louis Vuitton's jewelry designer Francesca Amfitheatrof said. "It is a flexible necklace that moves with the body. The round diamonds and custom-cut baguette diamonds accentuate its subtle elegance."

"I wanted to create a modern piece with a surprising design, which breaks with tradition," the designer said of them pricey statement piece.

John Shearer / Getty Images

The "Game of Thrones" star also donned a ring from the L'Amure collection that mimicked the necklace, as it was made of white gold, 64 diamonds, and 25 baguette-cut diamonds.

While she didn't win Sunday night, having been up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama, Sophie clearly won over the heart of her husband, Joe Jonas.

On Sunday, the singer posted a picture of his wife to his Instagram story.

"I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy!," he wrote. "You are incredible. I love you."