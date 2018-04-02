Stan Lee is accusing a former business associate of literally stealing his blood so that it can be used in pens.

The story is incredibly bizarre.

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.

According to TMZ, a businessman went to Stan's personal nurse back in October with a forged document giving him authority to order a blood sample from the comic book legend. The man told the nurse to fill several vials of blood, taken from Stan's body, and she agreed, believing the paperwork was legit.

TMZ said the former business associate has plans to make pens but the ink would be substituted with Stan's blood.

The pens, it's assumed, would be marketed with a link to Stan's DNA and would likely sell quickly. However, Stan's people want to stop the blood-stained business plan immediately and a lawyer has been hired. Stan and his team plan to file a lawsuit and a police report, TMZ said.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Splash

The plasma heist is just the latest in a string of bizarre instances entangling the Spider-Man creator.

In January, it was reported that someone stole $850,000 from Stan and bought a condo in West Hollywood, Calif., with it. Late last year, it was also discovered that someone stole $300,000 from Stan's checking account and forged a check from Stan's bank account to Stan's merchandising company, Hands of Respect, as a "loan." Stan had no idea this was being done until one of his business partners noticed the missing funds.

The Marvel comic legend filed a report with police at the time, claiming he'd been ripped off and insisted that it was an inside job.

TMZ said Stan's team thinks the man behind the pen plot is also the same one who purchased the condo and stole the $300,000.