Stan Lee's former business partner has been taken into custody after being charged with elder abuse.

Getty Images

Keya Morgan was in Scottsdale, AZ when he was arrested on Saturday, May 25, TMZ reports. Currently the circumstances surrounding his arrest are unknown.

However, earlier this week Morgan was charged with five separate counts of elder abuse in Los Angeles, with incidents alleged to have happened in June 2018.

While Lee, who passed away in November 2018 at the age of 95, is not specifically named in the court documents, in July 2018 Lee's legal team requested a restraining order against Morgan, claiming he mishandled more than $5 million of the comic book legend's money. They also claimed Lee suffered emotional and physical injuries due to Morgan, who they claimed tried to isolate Lee from his family. The restraining order was granted.

At the time. Morgan strongly defended himself. "For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless times," he asserted. "This is a witch hunt by his daughter and her lawyer against me because she cannot stand the fact Stan likes me so much. I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false. The truth will come out."

Morgan had been working close with Lee before the restraining order. He helped him create videos and accompanied him conventions.