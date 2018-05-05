Nichelle Nichols, 85, the iconic actress known worldwide for playing the beautiful Lieutenant Uhura aboard the USS Enterprise in the "Star Trek" television series from 1966 to 1969, is reportedly suffering from severe short-term memory loss and therefore vulnerable, according to her son.

TMZ is reporting that Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, filed legal documents on May 4, requesting appointment of four trustees to take conservatorship of his mother. This power, if granted, would give these legal guardians control of her finances as well as decisions pertaining to her health.

Johnson contends that these steps are necessary as she has dementia and it is "impacting her executive functioning" as well as makes her "susceptible to undue influence."

Johnson also emphasized that "Certain individuals have unduly exerted themselves into Ms. Nichols' life to her detriment."

Nichols' TV role was one of the first African American female characters on American television who was not portrayed as a servant. Even though she did suffer a mild stroke in 2015, she is however still active with three projects due to come out this year.