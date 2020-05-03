Steve Kazee is one proud papa.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Kazee's son, with fiancé Jenna Dewan, Callum Michael Rebel is now two months old, and Kazee commemorated the milestone with a touching Instagram post.

In the post, the 44-year-old Tony Award winner, shared a photo of the little boy in blue t-shirt, jeans and a sticker noting his age. Callum, whose big sister is Everly Tatum, Dewan's daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is sticking his tongue out in the photo.

"I wish I'd done this ten years ago," he wrote. "My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"

Since Dewan gave birth on March 6, Kazee has been sharing photos and videos of his new baby on Instagram and TikTok, often gushing about how much he loves him.