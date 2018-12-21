Prosecutors have declined to press charges against Steven Seagal in regards to an alleged sexual assault last decade.

Earlier this year a woman came forward claiming that the action star sexually assaulted her between May 1, 2002 and August 31, 2002, but he has adamantly denied the accusations.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 21, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will not prosecute the actor because the statute of limitations has expired.

Over the past year, several women have accused Steven of sexual misconduct, including Portia de Rossi. The actress claimed Steven once sat her down on a couch during a casting for one of his films and unzipped his pants. Portia says she fled the room.

Another woman also came forward stating that Steven assaulted her in 1993, another incident which he denies. In the case, the DA also refused to prosecute him due to the expired statute of limitations.

In October, Steven stormed out of an interview with the BBC when he was asked about the sexual accusations.

"I'm done," he could be heard saying as he walked out.