"Storm Chasers" star Joel Taylor died of an accidental overdose, according to a now-released toxicology report.

At the time of his death, the reality TV star had MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), ketamine and Zolpidem, a version of Ambien, in his system, according to The Blast.

The 38-year-old was found dead in his room aboard the Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas in January. TMZ reported that Joel was seen earlier that night being carried off the dance floor by two other men aboard the ship.

The testing was done at The Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico. The Blast said the test took so long because the lab testing machines in Puerto Rico broke, and Joel's samples had to be sent to America for analyzing.

At the time of the death, an official suspected an overdose was the cause of death.

"It appears the death could be an overdose and Joel Taylor was consuming controlled substances," an official told TMZ.