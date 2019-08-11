To celebrate her 22nd birthday on Saturday, Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner has been living it up on a luxurious vacation in Italy with her close family and friends.

Feted with massive floral arrangements and a lavish party on a yacht over the weekend, nothing compares to the sweet love she got from 1-year-old daughter Stormi on her big day. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared an adorable video of her and Travis Scott's baby girl singing "Happy Birthday" on Instagram.

"My babyyyy," she captioned the heartwarming clip, which shows the tiny tot singing along with her mom while sporting matching tulle and feather ensembles.

"Happy birthday, mommy," Stormi can be heard saying as she cuddles up to Kylie. "Happy birthday to you."

The night before, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star enjoyed an official birthday bash aboard a chartered yacht, reportedly worth $250 million. Mom Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick and best pal Stassie Karanikolaou were all in attendance.

Kylie showed off the party decor, including a huge floral arrangement shaped into the numbers "22," and her extravagant gift from boyfriend Travis on Instagram.

The "Astroworld" rapper gifted her a thick diamond chain with a sparkling pendant in the shape of her makeup line's lips logo.

Not too shabby of a birthday, Kylie!