David Harbour, A.K.A Chief Hopper on Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," keeps his word to the kids on the show, and the kids in real life.

Back in October, high school student Damaris Fregoso, tweeted at Hourbour, asking, "How many retweets for you take my senior photos with me." Harbour then replied, "25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone." Online supporters, as well as David's costar on the show, Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers), jumped on the cause, retweeting it and bringing the challenge to a total of 29,000.

Next thing, Harbour made good on his promise and on Friday the two got together and posted some fun images from her senior photo shoot - and yes, he donned the school sweatshirt and held that trombone!

"Voted most likely to hijack someone's high school senior photos 24 years later," Harbour captioned on his Instagram next to a collage of him and the lucky high school senior.

It looks like they're having a blast in the photos, hamming it up for the camera, with Harbour shaking pompoms, putting up bunny ears, playing the trombone, and he even taking some casual photos with Fregoso and her family.

"Well this is certainly something I didn't think would actually happen! David is such a sweet dude!" Fregoso captioned on Instagram along with a video of the two. "Even my 5 month old nephew got in on the action, haha! Can't wait to share the photos soon!!!"

Included was a video of the two first meeting, with a friendly Harbour breaking the ice with: "Are you Damaris? Hey, what's up! Nice to meet you! This is so hilarious!" he says before giving her a big hug.

Damaris later gave thanks for all the friends and fans that helped make the magical moment happen, tweeting out:

"Once again I wanna thank everyone from the bottom of my heart! I would've never met David if it wasn't for you who rt'ed! It's still hard to believe that I met him, but I thank you, for the continuous love and support on all my social medias! y'all are too sweet! much love xoxo."