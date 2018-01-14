On Jan. 13, actress Eliza Dushku claimed in detail in a lengthy Facebook post that she was sexually molested at age 12 by leading Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, who was then 36, while she was filming 1994's "True Lies." She also accuses him of intentionally injuring her, breaking her ribs in a stunt gone wrong after she confided in a trusted adult on the set and that person confronted him about what happened.

Hours later, Kramer vehemently denied her allegations -- while Dushku's mother and on-set legal guardian came forward to support her claims. Director James Cameron also weighed in.

"This is all vile lies," Kramer told Us Weekly. "I never molested this young woman, ever." He also denied that he was alone in a hotel room or taxi with her, as she alleged. "She is painting me out to be a monster, which I am not." He further denied injuring her. "I talked to the stunt people on the [film] and asked did Eliza get hurt, because I don't remember her getting hurt. When you harness someone you can get bumps and bruises, but I don't remember her breaking any ribs and all of a sudden she is viciously attacking me," he told Us. "We all treated Eliza like family. I just don't get the vicious outright lies."

In speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kramer called the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Dollhouse" alum's accusations "atrocious lies" and revealed he's getting death threats. "We took care of her like she was our kid," he said of himself and the stunt team. "I don't ever remember being alone with her. 'Luring' her up to my hotel room, is just crazy." He further told Us Weekly that he's considering legal action. "I probably have to. I am angry, I am just hurt," he said. "This is just out of nowhere and she has put out what she is going to say, so it is a he said, she said... My career is done. She just ruined me."

Deadline reports that Dushku's mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, has confirmed her daughter's story via Facebook. Her brother, Aaron Dushku, also offered his support, telling Deadline, "I support my sister and believe it all to be true."

Sue Booth-Forbes -- who was Dushku's legal guardian on the "True Lies" set -- has issued a statement backing the actress' claims as well. "Joel Kramer did what Eliza said he did. He is a pedophile, and he must face the consequences," she said in a lengthy statement to Deadline. "I was on the 'True Lies' set for 3 weeks and reported Joel Kramer's inappropriate sexual behavior towards 12-year-old Eliza to a person in authority. I was met with blank stares and had the sense that I wasn't telling that person anything they didn't already know... I was at the hospital and can verify that she was hurt and in pain with breaks/cracks to her ribs. Surely they have medical records somewhere to prove that."

"True Lies" director James Cameron weighed in the same day. Reporters spoke to him at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Jan .13, where he was promoting a new TV show, reports Entertainment Weekly. "Eliza is very brave for speaking up," Cameron said. "Had I known about it, there would've been no mercy. Now, especially that I have daughters, there's really no mercy."

Cameron spoke at length also saying, "It's just heartbreaking that it happened to her. And I know the other party. Not well, he hasn't worked for me since then. But the fact that this was happening under our noses and we didn't know about, I think going forward it's important for all industries, certainly Hollywood, to create a safe avenue for people to speak up. That they feel safe, and that anyone that might be a predator or an abuser knows that the mechanism is there and it's encouraged and that there is no shame around it and that there will be consequences."