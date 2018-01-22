Both Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle are a camera's best friend with their beautiful faces. But, when it comes to camera the lens, they approach things just slightly different.

Kate is rarely photographed looking directly at the camera lens, while Meghan has mastered the art.

While it would be easy to just assume that Meghan is comfortable around cameras given her history as an actress, that's not totally accurate, a body language expert says.

"Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera," Judi James told Cosmopolitan of the women's approaches. "Like many young women of the selfie generation, Meghan's habit of doing what is called 'camera courting' (addressing the camera with a direct eye gaze), suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently."

She adds, "A TV actor like Meghan would behave more like Kate, allowing the camera to court her."

If Meghan is of the "seflie generation," as the expert says, she's going to have to change her thinking fast. According to many reports, royals aren't allowed to take selfies (other reports claim that's false.) Regardless, Kate's sister-in-law-to-be has deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Ms Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used these accounts for some time," a palace source after she took down her accounts. "She has taken the decision to close them."