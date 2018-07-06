He died and came back to life. He also went into a coma after being hit by a car and came out of it. That would like something out of comic book, but that's the real life story of "Supergirl" actor Mehcad Brooks.

Mehcad, who plays Jimmy Olsen on on the superhero-themed show, told Page Six that all of his real death and near-death experiences made him want to fulfill the promise he made to himself to pursue his dream of being a musician.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

He recently released a single titled "Arrested." Getting to this point, though, was no easy feat.

"May 20, 2009, I had a parasite that I got in Africa and I was in and out of the hospital for over a month," he said. "I was pumped full of IV drips full of drugs. It was horrible, and then I had an allergic reaction to the parasite medication in the first place. That crushed my vitals and I died."

The actor-turned-musician said his last conscious thought was, "Did I do what I was supposed to do while I was here?"

For him, the answer was a resounding no.

"I promised myself if I ever got out of that hospital bed, because I kind of knew I was going to come back, that I was going to try full force for a music career," he said. "Two years later to the day, May 20, 2011, I got hit by a car, and, a head-on collision, and I went into a coma."

"The death experience that I had and then in the coma that I had on the same day two years apart caused a lot of PTSD," he said. "What that made me realize is that I needed some sort of help and it said the exact same thing. It said, do the music and spend more time in New York."

While Mehcad acts under his name, he records under the name King Gvpsv.

"He's the strength in me," Mehcad said.