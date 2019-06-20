Bar Refaeli is pregnant with her third child, she revealed on Instagram.

The supermodel posted a video with TV host pal Assi Azar on Thursday. The video begins with Assi announcing he has joined her eyewear brand Carolina Lemke as a model. He then asks Bar to comment on his big news, to which she replied in Hebrew, "I'm pregnant."

She captioned the video, "OOPS I did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️."

Afterward, Assi is seen off camera jokingly gossiping about the pregnancy, saying in Hebrew, "Wasn't she just pregnant a second ago? I'm so happy for her - if it's true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?"

Bar shares daughters Liv, 2, and Elle, 1, with her husband Adi Ezra, who is an Israeli businessman.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

She was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, who she dated from 2005 to 2011.

The pregnancy comes as Bar continues to have legals issues. In January, reports out of Israel said Bar was going to be charged with tax fraud and perjury.

Bar, officials allege, lived in Israel but claimed her primary residence was in the United States to avoid paying the taxes.

In 2015, officials said Bar failed to report tens of millions of dollars she earned while working aboard, and she also allegedly failed to report non-cash payments, including multiple times when she was given cars for modeling gigs.

Bar is one of the best known supermodels in the world and even graced the cover of the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" in 2009.