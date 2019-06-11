Three years after lashing out at her "The Real" costars in the midst of her firing, Tamar Braxton is now apologizing.

She's also saying sorry to "Fix My Life" host Iyanla Vanzant, who tried to help the Braxton sisters mend the fences of their fractured relationship on WE tv's "Braxton Family Values."

"When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I've EVER hurt, from being hurt," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Please forgive me."

She added that she "didn't know love to show you love. Now I do."

Tamar thanked her boyfriend David Adefeso for helping her work through her feelings and get to this point.

Back in May 2016, after two seasons on the show, Tamar was fired from the talk show, but she didn't leave without incident.

"I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted …," she said on social media at the time, with many assuming that she was talking about co-host Loni Love.

Love didn't take the speculation lightly, writing on Facebook at the time, "None of us knew about Tamar until she texted us on Saturday . . . I got a group text, and she said, 'I heard I'm being fired,' I'm not the type of person to give out information . . . I'll probably get in trouble for doing this. Maybe, I'll be the next one [fired]."

After Tamar's apology, her sister Towanda Braxton commented, "Amazing... @tamarbraxton #healing #forgiveness #love Glad I can witness this…"

David, Tamar's boyfriend, added, "My @tamarbraxton these past few months you have shown your strength and resilience💪🏽💪🏽. Your growth has been amazing, your love unending, your passion undying and your changes unmistakable. I love you completely🤞🏽🤞🏽. Together forever."