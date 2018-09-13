The choice to open up to the world wasn't easy, but Tamar Braxton, 41, finally decided to share her truth about childhood molestation in a new interview with talk show host Wendy Williams.

"I've been battling myself about whether or not I want to say what happened or not," the "Tamar & Vince" reality star explained on an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" that aired on Sept. 13. "I'm Tamar and I'm real, right?"

Tamar, one of the five famous sisters featured on "Braxton Family Values," was plagued by fear and shame for years before she ultimately built up the courage to tell her story.

She revealed that she was sexually abused by different members of both sides of her family on multiple occasions, though she opted not to reveal their identities.

"A lot of things happened in my childhood that I was too afraid to talk about. Too ashamed to talk about. But the truth of the matter is I have been molested by both sides of my family," she added.

The "BlueBird of Happiness" singer later elaborated on her decision to open up with a candid Instagram post.

She revealed that a recent incident, in which someone called her out about her past at a public meeting with her sisters, sparked her to get it off her chest once and for all, and on her own terms.

"Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out," she began. "Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry. Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were True in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again."

Tamar added, "I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF," she wrote. "That I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple 'family members.'"

Before today, Tamar revealed that she had only told her story to her current boyfriend and one other person in her life.

"I've never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them. One Being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY," she continued on social media. "He says I'm so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive."

But, all in all, she's hopeful that sharing her experience will inspire and empower others to do the same.

"I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today," she finished.

Tamar got real about her childhood with Wendy and she's shared many aspects of her personal life on TV, including drama with her famous family and ex-husband Vince Herbert before their divorce last year. But, she's staying way more mum when it comes to her new relationship.

"I'll describe him: he's African, he's in wealth finance, he's got dreads and he's got a really nice body," she gushed on the show about her new Nigerian boyfriend, without revealing his name. "He's fine! Hallelujah!"

Tamar, who has a 5-year-old son named Logan from her previous marriage, also shared how she met the Harvard Business School alum.

"I met him at a friend's birthday party, thank you God, he's so fine! I can't take it sometimes. It's like a whole snack -- a Lunchable!"

Good for you, girl!